The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has set conditions for invigilating the continuing O and A level exams set to begin from January 5 to February 5 2021.

PTUZ chief Raymond Majongwe says members of his association will only accept to invigilate the exams on two conditions, if ZIMSEC pays for the invigilation and if candidates and teachers get tested for Covid-19, all of them before exams start.

He writes:

Are you aware that external candidates are potential superspreaders.

Reconsider such proposition before it’s too late.

Are we honest, we want exam classes to go back to school now considering the Covid-19 situation we are witnessing currently?

We have only two conditions for invigilating the second phase of exams;

1. ZIMSEC pays for the invigilation

2. Candidates and teachers get tested for Covid19,all of them before exams start.

Without those two, we instruct our members to stay at home and be safe.

-Zwnews