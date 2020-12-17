Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has been denied bail and will spend Christmas in prison.

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna, giving the ruling said Mafume would interfere with state witnesses as he has allegedly done, and therefore deserves to be sent to prison.

“There was a condition for him not to interfere.

“He has already interfered (with a witness). This cannot be cured by any other condition but to send him to jail.

“Imprisonment only remedy. Bail is denied,” ruled Nduna.

His lawyer Advocate Tonderai Bhatasara said he will appeal magistrate Nduna’s ruling denying his client bail in the High Court.

Mafume has been remanded to 28 January 2021, meaning he will spend the festive season in custody.

-Zwnews

