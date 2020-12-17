The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) is launching its training centre and unveiling the organisation’s rebranded logo.

This is also meant to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on business in the country and Covid-19 recovery strategy.

The training Centre is part of the initiative to build and strengthen skills of business in various sectors of the economy.

It also seeks to proffer solutions and provide knowledge about special considerations related to business systems, and nurture business idea and start up companies.

This is taking place during the ZNCC 6th Annual Business Review Conference, which is being held under the theme: Managing Disruptive Change.

