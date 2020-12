Harare residents should brace up for a dry weekend, this is after Harare City Council (HCC) announced that it will shut down Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Waterworks for maintenance.

The closure will be effective from Friday to Sunday.

-ZWNEWS

See statement below:

