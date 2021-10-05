A suspected bomb from the ‘70s Liberation Struggle exploded at the home of Hildegarde Nyathi Mufakare on Sunday.

It shook buildings as far as DDC’office, blew off the roof of one house while a door fell off in one of the rondavels.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information confirmed the incident adding that 2 other homesteads were damaged.

Meanwhile, the 1970s liberation war saw the colonial forces planting landmines.

Over the years, a number of people have been killed others maimed by landmines.

The country is currently carrying out de-mining activities.

