Harare Provincial magistrate Stanford Mambanje has removed from remand former Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo after the State submitted that it had no sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Chombo in this matter is facing several corruption charges emanating from the Uchena Report.

Prosecutor Lancelotte Mutsokoti proposed to proceed by way of summons saying they was no sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Mambanje removed Chombo from remand & advised the State to proceed by way of summons if they need Chombo back in court Chombo recently challenged remand on his latest allegations arguing there was no formal complaint against him in the matter.

Apparently, Chombo is reportedly one of the most corrupt former cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has his administration stand acussed of not doing much to end corruption.

Zwnews