The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has published an additional list of 47 illegal currency dealers who are now blacklisted and barred from using financial and mobile telecommunication services.

This comes barely a week after another 30 alleged illegal money traders were blacklisted.

In a statement, RBZ governor John Panonetsa Mangudya named another 47 individuals that have now been blacklisted and barred from using financial and mobile telecommunication services.

The 77 individuals were barred and blacklisted following investigations by the RBZ’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).