The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has published an additional list of 47 illegal currency dealers who are now blacklisted and barred from using financial and mobile telecommunication services.
This comes barely a week after another 30 alleged illegal money traders were blacklisted.
In a statement, RBZ governor John Panonetsa Mangudya named another 47 individuals that have now been blacklisted and barred from using financial and mobile telecommunication services.
Below is the statement from RBZ governor John Mangudya which zwnews.com is publishing in full:
ADDITIONAL LIST OF ABUSERS OF MOBILE PHONE SERVICES AND SOCIAL MEDIA TO PROMOTE AND FACILITATE ILLEGAL FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS AND MONEY-LAUNDERING ACTIVITIES
In addition to the 30 individuals blacklisted for advertising and facilitating illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering activities through social media, as published in the Press Statement of 28 September 2021, the 47 individuals listed below have also been blacklisted and barred from accessing financial and mobile telecommunication services for the same reasons.
The Bank wishes to express its appreciation to members of the public who are coming forward with information that is helping the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to identify and take action against more culprits.
The FIU can be contacted on WhatsApp numbers 0714039897 or 0780434475.