The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a male adult along Harare–Chirundu Road near Makuti on 03/12/21.

The body was lying on its back facing upwards along the road with hands tied on the front by the stomach with a shoe lace.

ZRP says bruises were noted on the neck, stomach, back and left foot adding that some blisters forming maggots were noticed on the back.

Police suspect transnational crime activities as two small papers with South African and Zambian cellphone numbers were recovered.

Meanwhile, the body resembles a foreign national, especially of Ethiopian or Somalian origin.

Zwnews