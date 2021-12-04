Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa against playing dirty tricks on his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, saying that is playing with fire.

Moyo says President Mnangagwa’s people in ZANU-PF are planning evil things against Chiwenga, adding that that will not end well for ED.

In in a Twitter message addressed to Mnangagwa, Moyo warns him of the danger.

“Dear @edmnangagwa, Your clansmen in #ZanuPF are mobilizing dirty tricks against your deputy in gov, who is also one of your two deputies in your party.

“You don’t need me, of all people, to warn you that you’re playing a dangerous game, as good as digging your own political grave!” Noted Moyo.

Meanwhile, for some time, there has been rumours that Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are at loggerheads.

It is believed that when Mnangagwa was brought in to lead the country, he was supposed to rule only one term and hand over power to Chiwenga.

However having tasted the sweetness of power, it is claimed Mnangagwa is now not willing to hand over power to Chiwenga, hence the alleged rift.

Zwnews