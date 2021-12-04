Norton independent Member of Parliament and former Zimbabwe football trainer Temba Mliswa has called on world football mother body FIFA not to interfere in how the country is handling the ZIFA issue.

This follows the recent suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Authority (ZIFA) board by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

“Zimbabweans must learn to stand up to this rubbish and boycott the football matches.

“@FIFAcom must also understand that we have our own rules and it should not interfere,” he says.

Meanwhile, under FIFA statutes governments should not interfere in football matters or else the country risk being suspended.

However, Mliswa says the SRC is an institution created through Parliament and should have its decisions respected.

He says: “No one is making money from football among those who should benefit. Only these guys at ZIFA are chowing money.

“We need to stamp our authority & exercise sovereign free-will by ignoring the threats from FIFA. ZIFA needs guys like Alois Bunjira who have a track record in football.”

Apparently, ZIFA approached the courts challenging the suspension by SRC.

But Mliswa says the ZIFA guys are wasting the courts’ time, adding that they belong to prison.

“The bunch of fools at @online zifa

are now abusing the courts. They are supposed to be going to jail, that’s where they belong.

“Most of the people defending them have been corruptly benefitting otherwise there is nothing to defend about ZIFA. They belong to Chikurubi.”

Zwnews