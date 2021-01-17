Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine says his family has been placed under house arrest, by the military which has besieged his house.

Wine lost the just ended presidential election to long term ruler Yoweri Museveni, but he rejected the results saying the election was rigged.

Prior to the polls, Wine had been subjected to alleged persecutions at the hands of state security agents on Museveni’s orders.

However, Wine says despite the elections having had come and gone, his family is still under siege from the military.

“It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest.

“We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound,” says Wine.

