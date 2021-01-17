Late Zimbabwe millionaire Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s friend known in social circles as Kabila the ‘Hustler’ has died.

Online sources say he died from covid-19.

Messages circulating on social media shows that Kabila the Hustler was popular amongst socialites and would often attend Ginimbi’s All-White-Parties.

Ginimbi’s sister Juliet Kadungure Buto shared the message on social and commented that all of Ginimbi’s three friends pictured with him(see photo)have passed away.

Rest in peace Kabila we have been robbed again. Was even more hurt when I just noticed kuti all those 4 guys at the front are all gone

pachopisa