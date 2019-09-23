PICS: Pastor Dambaza commits suicide in Harare CBD..Troubled Marriage?

Prominent Harare preacher and gospel author Bishop Berry Dambaza died on Monday after falling to his death from a fourth-floor car park.

Police were called after a man was seen dropping four floors to his death at Rezende Mall in central Harare.

The man was identified at the scene as Dambaza, a senior pastor with the Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe (PAOZ) Upper Room Ministries which is housed in the same building.

Police have launched an investigation, amid claims that Dambaza may have committed suicide.

Unconfirmed reports alleged that the pastor “fell” from the fourth floor after he discovered his wife in a compromising position with another man in the church office.

Pastor Berry Dambaza is said to have jumped to his death from the fourth floor at the Upper Room ministries in Rezende street, Harare. He reportedly died 30 minutes later.

Police were quick to the scene to investigate the fourth floor fall of prominent preacher Berry Dambaza.

Witnesses said police had recovered a phone on Dambaza’s body which might hold clues over his mental state in the hours leading up to his death.

A police source said: “We have determined from some messages on the phone that his marriage was troubled.”

Dambaza published two books, ‘How To Become a Vessel That God Can Use’ and ‘How To Receive And Release The Anointing.’

agencies