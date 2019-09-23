MALEMA in Zim: EFF leader mourns Mugabe, Temba Mliswa humiliated..PICTURES

South African Opposition Leader Julius Malema traveled to Zimbabwe today to pay his condolences to former president Robert Mugabe’s family. The Leader of the EFF did not speak to journalists but was quickly whisked away to Mugabe’s blue roof House.

Malema and three other members of the EFF, including spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, immediately went into a closed-door meeting with President Mugabe’s widow, Grace, and other family members.

Earlier, the independent MP for Norton Temba Mliswa said he had gone to pay his respects to the Mugabes but was advised that the former first lady was not present at the residence.

Writing on Twitter, Mliswa said:

I went to go and pay my respects to the family of the late RGM this morning at “the Blue Roof”. Unfortunately a few minutes after producing my ID as requested I was informed that the former First Lady wasn’t in. Nonetheless, the family is in my thoughts and prayers.

In an interview with Zim Morning Post, Mliswa said he has done his part but was surprised that he was blocked from paying respects to the dead.

He said: