Chiwenga coup killed Robert Mugabe: Stanley Goreraza

By Stanley Goreraza: It is true that the late Gushungo could have possibly reached the age of a 100 years. It is also true that the coup emotionally and psychologically strained him, affecting his physical health.

But the greatest damage to Gushungo was done by the selfishness of the people who did not want to see him let go of power. Gushungo should have let go the moment he reached level 80. Something is always wrong with having an 80 year old for President, much more a 90 year old in a country filled to the brim with young people with lots of ideas.

So the coup killed Gushungo, but power killed him a lot more. Emmerson Mnangagwa will be 80 in a few years. He must hand over power to a much younger person and not step into the 80 mark holding on to power.

But the greedy and selfish vultures around him will hear nothing of it. They make loads of money with Mnangagwa waving his scarf in power.

Hapana kwatiri kuenda as long as people have not learnt to let go of power and put the country first before the opportunity to make money out of politics.

stanley goreraza