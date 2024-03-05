Bill Antonio’s Warrior Dreams Shattered by Long-Term Injury

Former Dynamos winger, Bill Antonio, had been on the brink of realizing his dream of representing the Warriors this year, following an impressive stint at Belgian Pro League side KV Mechelen. However, those hopes have been dashed as the Belgium-based star has sustained a severe injury.
KV Mechelen disclosed on Tuesday that Antonio suffered a cruciate ligament injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the current season in Belgium. Preliminary assessments indicate that Antonio will face a recovery period of six to eight months, effectively ending his prospects of featuring for the Warriors this year.
Nigerian Actor Mr Ibu's Legacy Lives On Despite Tragic End Renowned for his unparalleled comedic… Read More
In a recent legal development, 36-year-old Malaysian national, Lucy Kabethi Wanjiku, has been brought before… Read More
Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says there is nothing to celebrate about… Read More
About twenty-six percent or 2 715 717 of the country's population is food insecure during… Read More
A Ruwa family has lost US$25,000 to armed robbers who posed as TelOne employees to… Read More
Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says government officials have shown incompetence celebrating the tightening… Read More