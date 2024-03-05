Sport

Bill Antonio’s Warrior Dreams Shattered by Long-Term Injury

Former Dynamos winger, Bill Antonio, had been on the brink of realizing his dream of representing the Warriors this year, following an impressive stint at Belgian Pro League side KV Mechelen. However, those hopes have been dashed as the Belgium-based star has sustained a severe injury.

KV Mechelen disclosed on Tuesday that Antonio suffered a cruciate ligament injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the current season in Belgium. Preliminary assessments indicate that Antonio will face a recovery period of six to eight months, effectively ending his prospects of featuring for the Warriors this year.

6th March 2024

