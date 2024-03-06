Mr Ibu: His life was marked by turmoil, with multiple marriages(5) ending bitterly

Nigerian Actor Mr Ibu’s Legacy Lives On Despite Tragic End

Renowned for his unparalleled comedic talent, Nigerian actor John Okafor, affectionately known as Mr Ibu, possessed a rare gift – the ability to induce laughter without uttering a word. His recent passing at the age of 62 has plunged family, friends, and fans of Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, into mourning across Africa.

Okafor’s comedic brilliance captivated audiences in his breakout role in the 2004 movie “Mr Ibu,” portraying the titular single father embroiled in a series of uproarious escapades alongside his son. Director Babangida Bangis hailed Okafor’s mastery of facial expressions and physical comedy, contrasting him with traditional comic actors reliant on dialogue.

Indeed, one of Mr Ibu’s most iconic scenes, where he and his son navigate the absurdity of societal expectations while sharing a bicycle, epitomized his comedic genius without words.

His contributions transcended regional divides, as he bridged the gap between Nollywood and Kannywood, the northern Nigerian film industry. Notably, his role in the Hausa language comedy “Hajiya Babba” showcased his ability to foster unity through entertainment.

Despite his success, Okafor’s personal life was marked by turmoil, with multiple marriages ending bitterly. Tragically, his fifth marriage was marred by unhappiness, contrasting sharply with his ability to bring joy to countless households.

Despite bringing such joy to so many people, he never found happiness on the domestic front.

He was married five times, most of which ended in bitter divorces. He recently described his fifth marriage as being even less happy than his previous ones. “This is my final marriage. If this one falls apart, I won’t marry again. This is my fifth and the worst marriage,” he told Nigeria’s Daily Post news site earlier this year.

Local media say he is survived by 13 children but some of these have also been a cause of concern.

Okafor’s ill-health, culminating in the amputation of one of his legs due to diabetes complications, saddened fans. However, his spirit remained indomitable, evidenced by his continued activity until his health deteriorated.

While his foray into music was short-lived, Okafor’s enduring legacy lies in the laughter he brought to homes across Africa. As tributes pour in, fans like Aminu Hamisu find solace in revisiting his timeless performances, ensuring that Mr Ibu’s memory will endure for generations to come.