Zimbabwe’s prospects of being a key supplier of lithium have received a major boost after Bikita Minerals announced its plan to set up a US$150 million spodumene lithium plant.

Speaking after touring the mine this Monday, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando said government will assist in ensuring the miner operates at 100 capacity.

The current capacity utilisation for Bikita Minerals is around 50%.

Lithium is gaining in terms of demand world over, it is used in the energy industry, like making batteries.

The country is endowed with vast mineral deposits which would help the economy is harnessed to fullest extent.

Apparently, corruption has seen the country losing potential revenue like minerals smuggling.

Zwnews