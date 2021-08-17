The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned of planned power cuts.
ZESA through its subsidiary the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company says the interruptions are meant to facilitate repair works.
Zwnews
Aug 17, 2021 | Zim Latest
Zwnews
