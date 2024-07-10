United States of America President Joe Biden has officially threatens Russia at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit.

“Ukraine can and will stop Putin” with the full support of NATO,” said Biden.

Biden pledged to forcefully defend Ukraine against Russia’s invasion at the NATO summit in Washington on Tuesday, using the global stage to try to show allies at home and abroad that he can still lead.

Biden, 81, has endured 12 days of withering questions about his fitness for office as some of his fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill and campaign donors fear that he will lose the Nov. 5 election after a halting debate performance on June 27.

“(Vladimir) Putin wants nothing less, nothing less, than Ukraine’s total subjugation … and to wipe Ukraine off the map.

“Biden said in his welcome to NATO member states to the summit, referring to the Russian president.

The White House is hoping he can turn the page on a difficult period in his presidency with his highest profile policy speech since the debate, although some diplomats at the summit said the damage was hard to erase.

Apparently, NATO is set to announce significant new steps to strengthen its military and political partnership with Ukraine.

