Some Zimbabweans who are not happy with the way President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is running the country’s affairs are planning to protest in Zambia.

Zambia is the Southern African Development Community (SADC) chair on defense and politics.

The idea to protest in Zambia follows threats by the Zimbabwean government to crash demonstrators.

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe recently warned that law enforcement agents are ready to deal with opposition party supporters and human rights activists who are threatening to hold demonstrations countrywide demanding the immediate release of Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) “interim leader” Jameson Timba and 78 others.

Speaking during the burial of the late Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma at the National Heroes Acre recently, Kazembe said they would deal with those bent on causing chaos in the country.

“When we have peace in the country, there are some parties holding meetings and wanting violence. We are waiting for you,” he said.

Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo yesterday denied bail to the 79 activists who were arrested on June 16 at Timba’s residence in Avondale, Harare, accused of holding an unsanctioned political gathering.

Apperantly, Zimbabwe and Zambia are locked in a diplomatic war after President Mnangagwa bad-mouthed to Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Mnangagwa’s sentiments implied that Zambia is a threat to the region.

Zimbabwe/ Zambia relations soured after former Zambian vice president Nevers Mumba led a SADC observer mission that condemned the 2023 elections, as not have been free and fair.

