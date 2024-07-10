Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana are planning to build a tripartite rail project.
This will witness the extension of a railway line into central Botswana as part of a tripartite project.
Also under the project is the construction of a new deepwater mineral port in southern Mozambique.
This is aimed at exploiting Botswana’s major coal reserves.
Key Details:
💠Participants: Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.
💠Recent Developments:
-Joint refurbishment of a 10km railway line from Machipanda to Mutare (May).
-Upgrade of Beira-Machipanda railway line (cost: US$200 million) commissioned in November.
💠Port Location: Techobanine, southern Mozambique.
💠Railway Link: 1,700 km long, connecting the port to Botswana via Zimbabwe.
💠Expected Cargo: Botswana coal.
Bilateral and Tripartite Meetings:
💠Recent meetings held in Maputo with further discussions scheduled.
💠Tripartite agreement to be signed in Maputo on Friday.
💠High-level meeting between Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
Additional Agreements:
💠Memorandums of understanding in geology, mining, and metallurgy to be signed.
💠Discussions to be finalized during President Masisi’s visit to Mozambique (July 10-12).
Infrastructure Goals:
💠Operational railway line from Machipanda to Mutare within three months.
💠Train services from Beira to Harare to commence soon.
