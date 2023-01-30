President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is expected in the country today, the government has announced.

A high level delegation has arrived ahead of President Lukashenko’s visit to Zimbabwe, led by Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Petr Parkhochyk and Foreign Affairs Minister Mr. Sergei Aleinik.

The two countries are this week expected to sign new multi-million-dollar deals that will help drive the country’s modernisation and industrialisation agenda, particularly in manufacturing, mining, energy and infrastructure development.

Zwnews