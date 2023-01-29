WATCH: Alleged politician’s son caught on camera assaulting handcuffed women

This video shows unacceptable abuse of Zimbabwe farm workers who are often living hand to mouth on slave wages. In the two videos below, the man alleged to be former Member of Parliament Paddy Zhanda’s son is seen beating life out of 2 handcuffed women and a man. It appears they are accused of stealing something from the man who is now a law unto himself.

Many have commented that HE should know better the use of police and courts. We wait to see if anything will be done following this act of extreme cruelty against vulnerable farm labourers.

There are fears the victims will likely be threatened not to report this abuse to police.

One observer said: