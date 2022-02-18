The lawyer, Jabulani Mzinyathi of Garikayi and Company said his son, Jabulani Bongani Mzinyathi, was left hurt and traumatised following the accident which occurred along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway recently.

The accident occurred as the Beitbridge-based soccer team was travelling from a football match against army side Tongogara FC that was played at Ronney’s Stadium, a few kilometres outside Beitbridge town.

Two Nations reported that a statement that was made to the Police says the driver Ruvarashe Tizirai was driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the report, Tizirai defied dissuasions to stop driving as she was not in the right state of mind.