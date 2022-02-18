The lawyer, Jabulani Mzinyathi of Garikayi and Company said his son, Jabulani Bongani Mzinyathi, was left hurt and traumatised following the accident which occurred along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway recently.
The accident occurred as the Beitbridge-based soccer team was travelling from a football match against army side Tongogara FC that was played at Ronney’s Stadium, a few kilometres outside Beitbridge town.
Two Nations reported that a statement that was made to the Police says the driver Ruvarashe Tizirai was driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to the report, Tizirai defied dissuasions to stop driving as she was not in the right state of mind.
Tizirai reportedly swerved into the right lane in front of an oncoming heavy truck before successfully swerving back to her lane but failed to control the vehicle.
Subsequently, the car veered off the road, and rolled before landing on its roof.
Bongani sustained a swollen left arm from the accident. Tizirayi could not be immediately reached for comment during the time of writing.
Although some of the accident victims are yet to give their statements, the matter is expected to be heard at the Beitbridge Magistrates Court soon.
Other injured team members are Calisto Moyo (17), Laymen Chekeche (31), Xzevhiya Muleya (29), Simbarashe Mapope (37), Blessing Gatiya, Adelight Mike (19), Munyaradzi Rokie (23), Lloyd Chibhakuza (24) and Fanuel Mufahore (34).
mirror/Zwnews