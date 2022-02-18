Voters from Binga North have been urged to ballot in favour of Zanu PF candidate, Kuda Munsanka, in the forthcoming byelections set for March 26.

Speaking during the ruling party’s official byelection campaign launch at Manjolo business centre, Zanu PF Provincial Chairperson for Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo said:

“Go and vote for Kuda Munsanka the Zanu PF candidate. He has been busy working for development this is the main message we have and we will continue to strive to improve your lives,”

While addressing supporters, Munsaka, who took the opportunity to launch the MP’s Scholarship Fund which is aimed at benefiting learners from the constituency, said the voters must not fall prey to opposition parties and their empty promises’.

“How many times have you been lied to? Last time the CCC’s Prince promised to pay school fees for your children if you voted him but did you ever get that promise? Let’s be wise in choosing people who represent us,” he said.

Four candidates are eyeing the Binga North seat in the impending byelections and these include Munsaka, Peggy Mudimba (MDC Alliance), Clive Muzamba (United Democratic Alliance), Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Citizens Coalition for Change) and an independent Disciple Munkuli.

state media/Zwnews