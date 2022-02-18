It certainly does not rain but pours for Zimbabwe’s former deputy president Joice Mujuru, after her stepdaughter dragged the former VP to the courts of law on allegations of forging company documents in a desperate bid to claim ownership of her late husband, Solomon Mujuru’s business empire.

FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru has been taken to court by her step-daughter on allegations of forging company documents to claim ownership of her late husband, Solomon Mujuru’s business empire.

Mujuru’s step-daughter, Nyasha Noreen Nyorovai Dei Campo nee Mujuru, filed papers at the High Court accusing the former vice president of crookedly doctoring the documents for Dahaw Trading (Private) Limited- a company which has a 39,55% controlling stake in brick production company, Willdale Limited, which is listed on the stock exchange.

She is seeking an order to stop the disbursement of the company’s 2020-2021 dividends to Mujuru, who is cited as the first respondent in the application.

In the application, Dei Campo sued Mujuru together with her daughters Kumbirai, Chipo and Kuzivakwashe.

Accounting firm, Vali Chartered Company Secretaries is listed as the fifth respondent, while the Registrar of Companies and Willdale Limited are cited as sixth and seventh respondents, respectively.

Dei Campo wants the court to prohibit Willdale Limited from disbursing the dividend due to Dahaw Trading directly to Mujuru until the finalisation of the shareholding wrangle.

She said she was appointed as the director for Dahaw (Pvt) Ltd by her late father, Solomon, who was the only shareholder in the company, in 2014.

“On September 11, 2005, my late father transferred 20 000 shares in the company to me,” Dei Campo said.

“During that time, my late father also transferred various shareholdings to me and my three siblings in various companies, among them Rylance Farms Pvt Ltd, Kalmic Investments (Pvt) Ltd and Athienitis Properties (Pvt) Ltd and many others.

“The third respondent was given the majority shareholding in most companies as she was the apple of our father’s eye. To put the court into perspective, the first respondent (Mujuru) was never appointed shareholder or director in any of my late father’s companies.”

The applicant is also seeking a court declaration that the unilateral alteration of the shareholding structure of Dahaw Trading by Vali Chartered Company Secretaries was null and void.

private media/Zwnews