Police authorities have confirmed the arrest of a 28-year old Harare woman who took advantage of another woman who was fast asleep due to labour fatigue to ‘steal’ the woman’s newly born baby.

Said the police in an alert posted on Twitter:

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Josie Kanzimbe (28), whose video has gone viral on social media, in connection with a case of kidnapping of a newly born baby at Epworth Local Board Clinic, Harare”.

According to the ZRP, the suspect sneaked into the maternity ward, took advantage of the mother of the baby who was fast asleep due to labour fatigue and took away the baby.

“An alert security personnel smelled a rat in her actions, reacted fast leading to the suspect’s arrest. Investigations are underway and the suspect will appear in court soon. #notochildkidnappingandkillings”, the police said.

Zwnews