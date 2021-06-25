A man allegedly broke into Manama Hospital maternity ward and raped an expectant mother who was waiting to give birth, reports CiteZw.

More details on the matter to follow…

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter the police has expressed concern over the increase of sudden deaths resulting from fire incidences.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says on 23 June 2021 at around 1800 hours in Unit O, Chitungwiza a child (4) was burnt to death when the room in which he was sleeping was engulfed by fire which started from a candle.

The candle was left unattended by the child’s mother on a wooden table as she went to follow up her debt in the neighbourhood.

This follows another recent similar incident where a woman (34), her daughter (2) & a maid also lost their lives on 19/06/21 at midnight in Msasa Park, Harare.

The police has since urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid leaving unattended fire sources such as candles, lit gas stoves and charcoal heaters.

-Zwnews