Zimbabwe’s first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has called upon women in and outside the country to observe two days of prayer and fasting as the southern African nation battles Covid-19.

The First Lady says the country has experienced worrying trends of people dying of the virus in the past few weeks.

She said communities have been ravaged by the virus, and said it is high time Zimbabweans seek Divine intervention and protection.

The prayers will start on Thursday 21 January 2021.

Her call come at the time Zimbabwe has witnessed the death of a number of prominent people owing to the virus.

The latest being the death Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, who succumbed to the virus this morning.

Zwnews

Read statement below: