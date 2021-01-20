The Chinese government, through its Embassy in Harare has expressed sorrow on the untimely death of Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

In its message of condolences, the Chinese government said Moyo was a true friend who worked hard to improve relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also expressed shock over Moyo’s death, saying the country has lost a true public servant.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Affairs Minister Dr SB Moyo has died.

“Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace.”

-Zwnews