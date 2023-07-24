President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the late founder of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Forward In Fifth (FIF) Ministries, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, a National Hero. The entire nation is united in both mourning and celebration as they pay tribute to this remarkable man whose vision and dedication have touched countless lives. At the age of 100, Guti’s passing leaves behind an enduring legacy that has significantly contributed to Zimbabwe’s spiritual landscape.

Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, lovingly known as Baba Guti, has had a profound impact on millions through his spiritual leadership and philanthropic efforts. With unwavering faith and commitment, he established ZAOGA in 1960, which has grown to become one of the country’s largest and most influential churches. However, his contributions extended beyond the realm of religion. Baba Guti was actively involved in charitable endeavors, establishing schools, orphanages, and clinics, leaving a lasting and positive imprint on the lives of the less privileged. His legacy of faith and philanthropy will forever be remembered and cherished by the people of Zimbabwe.