Contemporary Zimbabwe musician Ashton Nyahore who is affectionately known as Mbeu recently married his beau Faith Mashami. This comes after Mbeu was last year reported by the Zim Morning Post to have dumped his wife Letrose Marenga for the businesswoman.

Mashami is reportedly the owner of a boutique Vessels Of Honour, an executive fashion shop in the capital.

Asked by the publication over their relationship, at the time, Mashami could neither confirm nor deny the development, she was evasive.

“I am in the process of signing Mbeu to be a brand ambassador and I understand he is staying in Avondale.”

