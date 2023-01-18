The police have been given until Friday to complete their investigation into the Wedza murders.

An application for further detention of suspect Jaison Muvevi was granted by a court this morning.

Apparently, emerging from the court hearing, a laughing Muvevi asked a pack of waiting journalists “Don’t you get tired?”

And a video has emerged of Wedza triple murder suspect talking to detectives about life on the run.

He took exception to forceful questioning by one detective, reminding them he’s an ex-cop and he knows his rights.

“I can keep quiet and leave you to talk alone,” he warned.

Meanwhile police detectives have requested for more time with Muvevi so as to get more details from him.

However, Muvevi has opposed the request saying the detectives can always interview him from the remand prison.

