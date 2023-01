Police in Harare are investigating a case of pointing a firearm in which a suspect, only identified as Sibongile and an unknown man yesterday pointed a firearm at a 56-year-old man at a church shrine along Sebakwe Road in Glen Norah B.

The suspects had demanded US$5 000 cash from the complainant, allegedly given to him to start a business by one, Monicah Ndlovu who is based in the United Kingdom.

More to follow…

Herald