In a shocking incident yesterday, a group of four armed men targeted police officers manning a roadblock near Muchakata, robbing them of their uniforms and personal belongings. The daring robbery, occurring at 3:30 pm, involved the assailants forcibly taking grey Police shirts, riot trousers, a pair of Presidential shoes, and Police caps from the officers. Additionally, the robbers seized two cellphones belonging to the law enforcement officials.

The perpetrators, armed with three pistols, made a swift getaway in a Honda Fit-new shape following the brazen attack. Authorities are now actively investigating the incident, aiming to apprehend the suspects responsible for this audacious daylight robbery targeting law enforcement personnel.