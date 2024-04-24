The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Chakohwa Business Centre, Chimanimani on 22/04/24 in which three unidentified male suspects who were armed with firearms broke into a cottage and attacked two occupants.

The suspects force marched one of the victims to a shop where they stole US$30 000.

The authorities are therefore calling anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

In other news, police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred along Impala Road in Borrowdale West, Harare on 22/04/24.

Seven unknown suspects who were armed with four pistols, two machetes and two crowbars attacked a security guard who was on duty before breaking into the house where they attacked the occupant.

The suspects ransacked the house and stole seven cellphones and a laptop before loading the loot into the victim’s white Toyota Hilux vehicle registration number AGA 8344 and drove away.

Zwnews