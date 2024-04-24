War veterans have been challenged to harness the establishment of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle wing to upscale ZANU PF’s mobilisation drive.

This came out during a War Veterans Wing training session held in Mutare this Tuesday where ZANU PF Secretary for the War Veterans League, Douglas Mahiya said defending the party and its leadership should be in the DNA of every war veteran.

“War Veterans are political soldiers and amongst their duties during the liberation struggle was the mobilisation of the people for the party.

“The leadership of the party is sacred in the sense that the President is the leader of the nation.”

Zbc