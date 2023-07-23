The Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith (ZAOGA FIF) church community is grappling with the loss of its revered leader, Bishop Ezekiel H. Guti, affectionately known as “Baba Guti.” The passing of this spiritual icon has left the nation mourning, and Mai Guti, the wife of the late Bishop, has announced the appointment of three new bishops who will now take on the responsibility of leading the prominent church.

In a solemn church service held recently, Mai Guti shared the heartfelt news that Apostle Joe Guti, the eldest son of the esteemed Bishop, will step into the leadership role of ZAOGA FIF. The congregation received the announcement with a mix of emotions as they mourned the departure of their founding father while also looking forward to the direction Apostle Joe Guti will provide in guiding the church’s future.

Apostle Joe Guti, who has been actively involved in the ministry for many years, commands immense respect and admiration among ZAOGA FIF members. He has been inspired by his father’s visionary leadership, and it is believed that he is well-prepared to carry on the legacy of fostering spiritual growth and community development within the church.

The other two appointed bishops have also shown remarkable dedication to the church’s mission and possess extensive experience in pastoral and administrative roles. Their appointments are considered vital in maintaining stability and continuity within ZAOGA FIF during this transitional period.

The body of Baba Guti was brought to Zimbabwe from South Africa with an outpouring of grief and prayers from church members and the entire nation. His passing has created a void that will be challenging to fill, given his profound impact on the lives of millions of people through his ministry and philanthropic endeavors.

Bishop Ezekiel H. Guti founded ZAOGA FIF in 1960 and oversaw its remarkable growth, establishing numerous branches not only in Zimbabwe but also across Africa and other parts of the world. His commitment to empowering communities, uplifting the marginalized, and spreading the message of love and hope has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those he touched.

As the church community mourns this great loss, they also look forward to a new chapter under the guidance of the appointed leaders. The focus remains on continuing the spiritual journey initiated by Baba Guti and perpetuating the values he instilled in the church.

During this difficult time, ZAOGA FIF congregants and members of the public are encouraged to come together, offering support and solidarity to the Guti family and one another. The legacy of Bishop Ezekiel H. Guti will forever be cherished, and his teachings will undoubtedly remain an enduring source of strength for the church and its followers as they move forward.