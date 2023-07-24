A Good Samaritan lost his car to a notorious armed robber who posed as a stranded traveller and later robbed him.

The suspect, Tinashe Nyambuya, appeared in court over the weekend charged with armed robbery. The court heard that on July 17 at around 8pm, Musa Phiri offered Nyambuya a lift to Domboshava.

Nyambuya boarded Phiri’s red Honda Fit at the Hatcliffe turnoff.

When they got to Mungate business centre in Domboshava, Nyambuya lured Phiri to his homestead to collect his US$5 fare.

Along the way, Nyambuya drew a pistol from his bag and threatened to shoot Phiri if he resisted his orders. He ordered Phiri to get out and drove off in his car.

On July 19, Phiri spotted Nyambuya driving the vehicle with his girlfriend.

Phiri pursued the couple using his friend’s car and Nyambuya jumped out and fled, leaving his girlfriend in the car. The girlfriend assisted the police to locate Nyambuya, who was arrested a day later.

The police recovered the pistol from the car boot of the car.

