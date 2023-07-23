The former 1st Son – in-law Simba Chikore is at the airport to receive the body of the late Ezekiel Guti who died out of this country. His body is expected in the country today. Guti was the founder of ZAOG Faith Ministries.
Jul 23, 2023 | Zim Latest
