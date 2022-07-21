After serving for 34 years at the helm of Dairiboard Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited, the firm’s long-serving Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Antony Mandiwanza has retired.

Speaking of Mandiwanza’s retirement, @bmusonza said on Twitter:

“Dairyboard Ltd CEO Antony Mandiwanza has finally retired after 34 years. Zimbabwe has seen much economic turbulence and Dairyboard continued to show its presence in the market with new brands. Change is important but sometimes the importance of a man is known when he is gone.”

Zwnews