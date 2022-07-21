The Premier Soccer League has fined FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza and his Manica Diamond counterpart Johanisi Nhumwa for the remarks they made criticising match officials.

In a statement made on Thursday, the Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League said:

“The Premier Soccer League has fined Manica Diamonds coach Johanisi Nhumwa and FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza for breaching PSL Rules and Regulations following statements on match officiating they made after the Castle Lager Matchday 21 Fixtures played over the weekend”.

Mapeza and Nhumwa were charged under Order 13 of the PSL standing Orders Offences and Fines which makes it an offence where:

A player or official makes comments in the media or social media in which they imply bias, question the integrity or any comments which brings the League and /or its Sponsors into disrepute or are abusive, offensive and /or insulting…

They were both fined USD1,250.

Zwnews