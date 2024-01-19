The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is once again mourning the untimely demise of producer Julius Chirume.

The 36-year-old producer passed away on Thursday afternoon at Madokero Clinic.

Chirume, who initially joined the State broadcaster as a sports intern in 2009, later became a producer in the Kidznet section of the TV, News, and Current Affairs department until his sudden death.

This sorrowful announcement follows high on the heels of the recent burial of seasoned ZBC journalist Hector Murombedzi, who passed away on Monday at Suburban Hospital in Harare at the age of 53. Having started his career with ZBC in 1997 as a camera person, Murombedzi evolved through various roles, ultimately serving as Mashonaland Central Province Bureau Chief before returning to the Radio News Desk as Sub-Editor until his passing.

Mourners are currently gathering at House Number 5-27th Crescent, Warren Park 1, Harare, to pay their respects to the late Murombedzi.

Hector Murombedzi is survived by his wife Joyce and two children.

Murombedzi’s death another, thus the passing on of Bridget Sibanda-Madzimure.

Bridget was married to Herald senior reporter Joseph Madzimure.

