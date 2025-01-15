Another army general die

Zimbabwe National Army Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba has died.

He was 67.

According to the military Public Relations department Gen Siziba died this morning at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Camp Hospital in Harare.

In a statement, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Tichafa Mungofa said Major General (Retired) Siziba died after a long battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe National Army announces the passing on of Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba this morning at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Camp Hospital in Harare,” the statement read.

“Major General (Retired) Siziba died after a long battle with cancer.

“Mourners are gathered at 572 Bulawayo Drive, Killarney, Bulawayo.”

More information on the burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Owing to his military rank, Siziba is likely to be declared national hero.

Zwnews