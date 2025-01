Heavy rains with severe lightning expected across most parts of Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Storms will affect different parts at different times, with centres such as Masvingo, Mutare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Gweru and Kariba likely to be affected.

Heavy rains may affect the North-East of Zimbabwe, including all Mashonaland provinces into Friday, while Midlands, Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland provinces will likely experience heavy afternoon thundershowers.

