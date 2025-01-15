ZANU PF member and former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has warned that reckless constitutional amendments can have devastating effects on the country.

“Reckless constitutional amendments can have devastating effects!

“Let’s prioritize logic over emotions to prevent job losses, company closures & social unrest.

“Our constitution is our future. Let’s do it right,” he says.

Zivhu a self-styled President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa chief supporter posits that it would be not in the country’s interest to have another referendum;

“Zim has a complex history of constitutional reform, with two significant referendums held in 2000 and 2013.

“The 2000 was rejected by the majority of voters, while the 2013 approved a new constitution that aimed to promote democratic governance, saka mava kuda imwe yeyi futi.”

