File photo

All is set for national hero rtd Major General Sydney Bhebhe’s burial at the national shrine to be presided by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa this afternoon.

Major General Bhebe the third general to pass on in the last three weeks, died on 13 June 2022 at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

He was 61.

His death follows those of retired Major General Godfrey Chanakira who died on May 27 and retired Major General Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi on June 5. Chanakira was 65 and Nyathi 61.