Health practitioners, mostly nurses and junior doctors at Parirenyatwa Hospital strike has commenced as notified.

They are currently at Health Services Board offices.

They are on strike over pay across the country, despite government’s 100 per cent increment for civil servants.

The scene at the country’s biggest public hospital, Parirenyatwa not looking good and anti-riot police have just arrived.

Meanwhile, teachers have also downed tolls and are demanding pay in US dollars.

Zimlive