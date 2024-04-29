Image- InfoMinZw

Today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the triple burial at the National Heroes Acres in the capital.

Last week, Mnangagwa conferred national hero status on the Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha who died in fatal road traffic accident along Harare-Bulawayo highway.

The other two, Nyasha Dzimiri and Tsitsi Jadangu who succumbed to a short illness on 16 and 18 April respectively were also declared national heroes.

According to The Herald, church services were held yesterday in honour of the trio departed national heroes.

The memorial service for Brig Gen Vezha was held at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare, while that of Jadangu was held in Chitungwiza.

Dzimiri’s memorial service was at Mt Pleasant house.

This is the second time for the country to have a burial of national heroes.

The first burial of three national heroes took place in 2021 following the death of Sibusiso Moyo, Dr Joe Biggie Matiza and Paradzai Zimondi due to COVID-19 related complications.

Zwnews